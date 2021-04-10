Disinfecting Solution, Foggers Donated to Somerset County (PA) Departments

David Hurst

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, disinfecting hasn’t just become part of the daily routine for Central City Volunteer Fire Department.

It has become an ongoing expense, too, Chief Dale Russian said.

A pack of two-liter jugs of disinfectant costs $214, and every time his crew returns from a run or gathers for a meeting, “we’re spraying again,” he added.

“When you’re talking about five vehicles, 50 sets of gear and a meeting room, it adds up,” he said, noting they often use six to eight ounces of disinfecting solution at a time.

Thanks to a dose of support from a Richland Township company, Somerset County’s fire and EMS departments — Central City included — bolstered their supply this week.

The company, Eco Safe Sanitizing, provided self-contained electric foggers for all 27 departments and seven EMS agencies as well. PJ McGowan, Eco Safe’s president, said his company was glad to help.

“We did this in Cambria County a couple weeks ago,” he said. “We had some departments from Somerset County reach out to us last week, so we decided to just go ahead and donate to all of the fire and EMS stations in Somerset County as well.”

Eco Safe specializes in providing U.S.-manufactured sanitizing products that eliminate viruses, bacteria, molds and spores, its website shows.

A presentation was made Wednesday at Somerset County’s Hazmat Building near Friedens, Department of Emergency Services Director Joel Landis said.

Russian said the foggers that Eco Safe donated will be a big benefit to many departments because they will allow crews to disinfect larger areas in shorter periods of time.

“Anytime you can do something faster, that’s a good thing, because this isn’t a quick process,” he said. “We definitely appreciate their generosity because we don’t know how much longer COVID is going to be around. We’re going to put this to good use.”

