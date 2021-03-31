Cambria County (PA) Emergency Services Given Protection Equipment

Randy Griffith

The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.

A Johnstown business launched last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is giving back to the community.

Eco Safe Sanitizing is donating foggers and sanitizing agent to all 40 fire departments and 20 emergency medical service agencies in Cambria County.

The total value of the donation is more than $22,000.

Company President P.J. McGowan presented some of the items during a ceremony Tuesday at Richland Township Fire Department’s station on Scalp Avenue.

McGowan founded Eco Safe Sanitizing as a spin-off of his main business, Beauty Lawn.

“This company was developed at the beginning of COVID,” McGowan said following a presentation.

“We were getting ready to move into aquatic spraying. We saw the need the COVID pandemic put out in front of us. We had the qualified technicians by the Department of Agriculture already. We figured we could do some good.”

Eco Safe has been working with school districts, universities, businesses and other organizations sanitizing facilities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Mr. McGowan has been a longtime life member of our fire department, so this means a lot to us,” Robert Heffelfinger, Richland deputy fire chief, said at the presentation. “He’s doing a great thing for us and for departments throughout the county.”

Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky and county Emergency Management Agency coordinator Art Martynuska were on hand for Tuesday’s presentation ceremony.

“Today is a great example of private-public partnerships working together to benefit the residents of Cambria County,” Chernisky said.

