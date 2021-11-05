Ambu Donates Much-Needed Supplies to White Marsh (MD) Fire Department

Ambu Inc. has donated its wireless cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) manikin, AmbuMan®, to the White Marsh (MA) Volunteer Fire Department and a year’s worth of Ambu Bag resuscitation supplies.

AmbuMan helps first-responders practice life-saving techniques including chest compressions, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation as well as identifying pulse and heart rate. It can also be used for defibrillator training with shock capability up to 360 joules or 16 Amps of current. Ambu will also donate to the firehouse a year’s supply of its iconic hand-held resuscitator, the Ambu® BagTM.

First known as the Ambu Phantom, the precursor to AmbuMan was developed in 1958. Demand for this training technology increased with the introduction of CPR and the need to train medical personnel.

AmbuMan comes with several features, including a patented hygienic system that eliminates the risk of cross contamination. It is wireless for training scenarios in the field. The manikin is equipped with a mechanical monitoring instrument showing the effectiveness of the resuscitation, including results achieved for ventilation volume and depth of external chest compression.

This donation demonstrates Ambu’s dedication to supporting first responders who rely on the company’s life-saving products. Ambu is well-known for the Ambu Bag which is celebrating its 65th birthday this year. It is a ubiquitous, life-saving tool that has helped more than 45 million people breathe in the last 10 years alone.