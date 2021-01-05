Urban Aeronautics Announces First Pre-Orders of EMS CityHawk VTOL

Urban Aeronautics Ltd. announced Tuesday it has signed a deal with Hatzolah Air for four EMS CityHawk vertical take-off and landing aircraft (VTOL).

The company said the EMS CityHawk is a lightweight twin-engine VTOL with “a uniquely compact footprint that can be optimized for urban transportation or emergency response.”

Related

The craft will use jet propulsion and have cabins that are 20 to 30 percent larger and quieter than comparable helicopters.

The aircraft is planned to complete its development and FAA certification for EMS use and be ready for production within three to five years, Urban Aeronautics said.

Hatzolah Air will also become Urban Aeronautics’ official sales representative to other EMS and rescue organizations.

“Hatzolah’s pre-order of four air ambulance CityHawks is an amazing show of confidence in our program and in our company,” said Nimrod Golan-Yanay, CEO of Urban Aeronautics, in a statement. “We look forward to delivering on our promise to revolutionize urban air mobility and the emergency response capabilities of major cities across the world.”

“Hatzolah’s mission is always about patient care, and adding the VTOL CityHawk has the potential to save many thousands of lives every year,” said Eli Rowe, president of Hatzolah Air.