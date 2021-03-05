EMS Agencies Combat Patient Offload Delays Due to COVID-19

While offload delays aren’t a new hurdle for EMS, they have become increasingly challenging as COVID-19 cases rise. Hospitals at full capacity have led to ambulances waiting longer—in some cases for several hours—to complete patient handoffs.

These delays and subsequent diversions can have a negative impact on patient care and limit the availability of emergency resources. In response, some EMS systems are implementing new processes and technology to combat the extended wait times.

Care Ambulance in California services the Orange and Los Angeles County areas, which saw a huge spike in COVID-19 cases last fall. EMS crews had patients in the ambulance for up to six hours on hospital arrival, delaying care for those infected with the virus.

During a recent edition of Conversations That Matter, a virtual roundtable hosted by FirstWatch, hosts Mike Taigman and Rob Lawrence discussed these issues with leaders from Care Ambulance and other organizations finding innovative ways to address offload delays.

“Our crews responded to a 92-year-old elderly woman who sat in the back of the ambulance for 12 hours at a local hospital because they had no place to put her,” said Bill Weston, director of operations for Care Ambulance, a division of Falck. “Another hospital was treating patients in their parking lots with 17 makeshift hospital tents.”

In October, CARE Ambulance put together a task force to address these problems; they also began implementing a new technology provided by FirstWatch, a technology and quality improvement company serving public safety, to help track hospital availability in real-time. The hospital status dashboard, accessible in the dispatch center and for paramedics in the ambulance, reports current hospital wait times and the status of available beds for COVID-19 patients in the area.

This issue is not limited to EMS systems in the United States. Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services in Ontario, Canada, has experienced patient offload delays for years. In 2018, some delays were lasting 8 to 12 hours at a time. Like California, these numbers began to climb with the rise of COVID cases. Waterloo also implemented FirstWatch’s hospital dashboard to help minimize their offload delay times.

“The data provides a quick view of COVID-capable hospital beds for dispatchers to help divert patients to where they can be seen,” said Stephen Van Valkenberg, EMS chief at Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services. “It’s been very helpful for us as we move from phase 1 into phase 2 of our region’s COVID response.”

Although COVID-19 has exacerbated the problem, offload delays existed prior to the pandemic and will continue to challenge EMS services and hospitals after. The demand will likely only increase for technologies that use available data to provide more visibility into hospital capacity and allow EMS systems to better manage resources and improve response times.