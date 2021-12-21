Efforts Aim to Improve Response Times at Erie County (PA) EMS

Tim Hahn

When a person calls 911 with a medical emergency in Erie County, they are likely unaware that it can sometimes be a challenge to find an ambulance that is staffed to respond.

While there are dozens of paid and volunteer EMS services in Erie County, there are times when some of those agencies don’t have enough people to answer a call, according to officials who have been studying the state of fire and EMS services in the county.

Finding an agency that is staffed and can respond can take time and add precious minutes to an emergency call, said John Grappy, the county’s public safety director.

“By the time (an agency) arrives, sometimes it’s in excess of 20, 30 minutes for someone having a medical emergency,” he said.

Those at work in trying to fix that problem as part of a more far-reaching effort to sustain and strengthen fire and emergency medical services in Erie County at a time of fewer responders and more calls have developed some initiatives to bolster EMS ranks and improve response times.

Those initiatives include a tri-county collaborative EMS plan to better know which responders are available, changes in dispatch protocols to speed up response times, and a partnership with the Erie Community Foundation to provide scholarships to those looking to enter the emergency medical services field.

Action on two of those initiatives was taken last week.

On Tuesday, Erie County Council approved a resolution to enter into an intergovernmental cooperation agreement with Crawford and Warren counties to adopt a regional collaborative EMS response plan. That agreement, which would chart when EMS agencies are available to answer calls, is awaiting action in Crawford and Warren counties.

On Thursday, Erie County and Erie Community Foundation officials announced the launch of an Emergency Medical Services Scholarship Fund to aid those looking to pursue a career in public safety. Applications are now available for those wishing to seek assistance.

Improving response

It has been more than three years since the recruitment and retention subcommittee of Erie County Public Safety Advisory Group began meeting to review and understand the county’s many but mostly volunteer emergency service agencies. The group was tasked with helping to develop some solutions to services that were dealing with a significant drop in membership while at the same handling increasing call volumes and training requirements.

The subcommittee’s chair, Jessica Horan-Kunco, who heads the Erie Area Council of Governments, said in March that the goal was to develop options for creating an ideal public safety system for Erie County, mainly through collaborative efforts among the various departments and the local municipalities, which are responsible by code for providing public safety.

The focus of the latest initiatives is on EMS service because 75% to 80% of all emergency calls are for emergency medical services, Horan-Kunco said.

“The committee is really focused on what to do to improve the quality and efficiency of EMS,” she said.

Emergency medical services, which are provided in the county through separate entities such as EmergyCare and Millcreek Paramedic Service and by a number of the volunteer fire departments, are required under their state license to be in service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Horan-Kunco said an exception is if a service is part of a regional or countywide collaborative EMS response plan. Under such plans, a department can state when it can and cannot be staffed, and what other department should be dispatched when those departments are out of service.

Without advance notice of a department’s availability, minutes are lost in dispatching a department that isn’t staffed and then finding another department to answer a call, Horan-Kunco said. A department could also lose its license by not responding to EMS calls, she said.

An agreement that officials are recommending to leaders in Erie, Warren and Crawford counties, which Erie County Council approved last week, calls for creating a regional collaborative EMS plan, with the three counties employing a person to administer it. That person would track EMS dropped calls and would meet with the departments periodically to talk about what should be done to prevent that, Horan-Kunco said.

“Things like scheduling, creating relationships with neighboring departments, putting different remediation in place to help them retain their license and get them in compliance,” she said.

Another initiative involves changing protocols for dispatching an EMS agency to improve response times. Under the current system, an agency is dispatched to a call and is given three minutes to respond. The agency is then dispatched a second time, and after another three minutes a different agency is dispatched to the call, according to Horan-Kunco.

Dispatchers often don’t know if that secondary agency is available to answer an ambulance call, so if that agency can’t respond more minutes can go by before an agency is found to respond to an incident, Grappy said.

What officials are recommending, once a collaborative EMS plan is finalized, is giving an agency three minutes to respond to a dispatch. The agency would then be dispatched a second time, but at the same time a mutual aid company that is appropriately staffed and is in service would also be dispatched, Horan-Kunco said.

The collaborative EMS plan and the dispatch changes are focused around making a better system to serve the public and patients, said David Basnak, assistant director of EmergyCare.

“It’s about getting resources in a timely manner to people, and that’s what our focus has to be. That’s what the plans are going to support and dispatch is going to support,” said Basnak, who will become EmergyCare’s executive director on Feb. 1 following the retirement of Bill Hagerty.

Building rosters

Staffing is a main issue affecting the availability of EMS agencies and response times.

The ranks of Pennsylvania’s volunteer fire and EMS agencies have dropped from about 300,000 in the 1970s to about 38,000 today, according to Grappy. The COVID-19 pandemic compounded the problem and is affecting not just the volunteer departments but career emergency medical service agencies, he said.

While efforts have been made to recruit new members, those efforts have failed to develop a “significant pipeline” of new students, said Horan-Kunco, noting that twice as many first responders are leaving the EMS profession today than are coming in and there are more than 40 unfilled EMS positions in Erie County.

“That puts stress on the existing providers,” she said.

A significant portion of the $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan funding that Erie County set aside to support the county’s emergency service agencies is earmarked for aiding agencies in building their rosters and drawing more people into the emergency medical services field.

One pool of funding from the allocation is for “transformational projects.” Municipalities and emergency service agencies can apply for funding through the pool for projects including recruitment and retention strategies, mergers and collaborative efforts between departments, and training and education.

“The intent is to have some creative initiatives to address issues facing fire and EMS, primarily. Ninety percent of the problem is manpower shortage. How do we creatively address that?” Horan-Kunco said.

Another pool of funding, announced at the Erie Community Foundation’s office on Thursday, is being used to support the creation of the Emergency Medical Services Scholarship fund. The fund is designed to attract individuals looking for a career in emergency medical services, with efforts made to reach a wider pool of potential applicants through schools, adult education providers and civic organizations.

The fund will provide scholarships to eligible applicants looking to obtain emergency medical responder, emergency medical technician or paramedic certification. Eligible applicants include minorities, low-income or income qualifying individuals, and those who have experienced career or academic displacement because of COVID-19, according to Horan-Kunco. Applicants must also be a resident of Erie County for at least one year.

Scholarship recipients will be required to work or volunteer in Erie County for at least one year.

The salary range for an EMT in Erie County is $30,000 to $38,000, and providing the scholarships will help move people into positions of stability and keep students in Erie County, said Karen Bilowith, president and CEO of the Erie Community Foundation.

Information on the scholarship fund is available on the Erie Community Foundation’s website.

A portion of the public safety ARP allocation is also set aside for operational grants, which agencies can apply for to help cover general operating expenses including utilities, insurance, existing vehicle loan payments and training and certification.

Basnak said the funding is essential to agencies such as his, which is running a paid EMS academy that pays individuals an hourly wage while they go through training.

“It helps us offset our costs because that is all unreimbursed,” he said. “We are only paid for services, we get no municipal funding right now, which creates a financial strain for us. So any time we can receive funds like this, it’s essential to help us and keep the system going.”

