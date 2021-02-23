Crews Rescue Man Who Fell into WA Grain Elevator

Spokane Valley Fire Department Press Release

Spokane Valley (WA) Fire Department (SVFD) crews were called to the area of Alki and Fancher where a worker had slipped while in the grain elevator. He was getting ready to receive a delivery. The fall was approximately 19 feet. The worker received injury to his leg and arm. Both injuries were non-life threatening.

Spokane Valley Fire Technical Rescue Crews received assistance from the City of Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and their Technical Rescue Team. The rescue took approximately 25 – 30 minutes. An air monitor was put down in the underground elevator shaft to assure quality air was available for the patient and everyone working to rescue the patient. As a precaution, all running, or capable of running machinery near the rescue location is disabled and locked out for the duration of the extrication.

Once the patient was extricated, he was quickly transported by AMR to an area hospital.

SVFD trains regularly on technical rescue. It is a skill that is brought into use regularly in the Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire District. Our Tech Rescue Team is dedicated to rescuing victims of falls, both high and low angle, or any other situation where someone is unable to rescue themselves safely.