AMR Assists in GA Tornado Response

Last week, there was an F4 tornado that hit the areas of Coweta County, Georgia, and the City of Newnan. Coweta County Fire called for assistance, and American Medical Response (AMR) sprung into action to assist them by immediately dispatching emergency and quick response vehicles from Troup and DeKalb Counties.

Over the next few hours, AMR was able to deploy even more quick response vehicles to coordinate the relief effort on the ground. The AMR vehicles dispatched provided transport coverage within the city of Newnan, as well as providing for the tornado shelters and aid stations.

AMR returned the next morning with more units to help supply aid materials as well as providing cover to the linesmen replacing poles to restore power to the area.