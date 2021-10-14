Woman Accused of Stealing Chicago Ambulance Hits Bicyclist, Parked Vehicles

Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas

Chicago Tribune

(MCT)

A woman is accused of stealing a Chicago Fire Department ambulance and striking a bicyclist and multiple parked vehicles with it as she tried to flee from police, who later arrested her, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of North California Avenue in Humboldt Park around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, near Humboldt Park Health, also known as Norwegian American Hospital. A city ambulance was taken, allegedly by a 33-year-old woman, according to Chicago police.

After the woman reportedly took the ambulance, which was not occupied by any patients, police were dispatched and went after the vehicle.

Kellie Bartoli, a police spokeswoman, said the keys had been left in the ambulance.

As the ambulance traveled away from Humboldt Park and closer to the border of the Old Town and Gold Coast neighborhoods where it later crashed into at least two parked cars, the ambulance struck a person on a bicycle in the 2200 block of West Division Street in Wicker Park.

The person on the bicycle — Bartoli said the crash report had not been finalized Wednesday morning so she didn’t know if it was a man or a woman — went to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

The ambulance continued on to the first block of North Avenue, where it struck a Dodge Dakota and a GMC Denali, Bartoli said. The woman was arrested after she allegedly crashed the ambulance into the two parked vehicles.

Charges were expected to be filed against the woman, officials said.

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews

©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.