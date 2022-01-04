Wheeled Coach® Names Banner Fire Equipment, Inc. As Exclusive Dealer for OK

Wheeled Coach, a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., and a premier manufacturer of ambulances for municipal and commercial emergency departments, announces the appointment of Banner Fire Equipment, Inc. as the brand’s exclusive dealer in Oklahoma. Banner Fire Equipment is now authorized to sell, service and provide warranty coverage for the complete line of Wheeled Coach Type I, II, III and Medium-Duty ambulances for the state.

Banner Fire Equipment, Inc has decades of experience serving fire and rescue organizations in Illinois and Missouri. Now, with their recent acquisition of Chief Fire and Safety, the former Wheeled Coach dealer for Oklahoma, Banner will be able to serve Oklahoma from their Chickasha branch. The Chickasha facility can meet all preventative maintenance, body work and repair needs, with additional back up capabilities at their Roxana, Illinois location. Banner is actively growing their sales team to expand their reach and provide excellent service to Wheeled Coach customers.

“We are absolutely delighted that the acquisition of Chief Fire and Safety has allowed us to enter the ambulance market. Even more exciting is that we get to represent an exceptional brand like Wheeled Coach. This partnership means that customers can expect the high-quality ambulances from Wheeled Coach, paired with the sales support and service after the sale that they come to expect from Banner,” said Mike Benker Jr, Dealer Principal, Banner Fire Equipment, Inc.

“Banner Fire Equipment, Inc brings experience, capabilities and professionalism to our Wheeled Coach customers in Oklahoma,” said George Petropoulos, Vice President of Sales, REV Ambulance Group. “We are thrilled to have them join the Wheeled Coach dealer network.”

For more information, visit https://www.wheeledcoach.com and https://www.bannerfire.com/

