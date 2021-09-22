Three Taken to Hospital after TX Ambulance Crash

Three people – a patient and two EMS providers – were taken to the hospital after a car slammed into a Houston Fire Department ambulance Wednesday, according to a report.

The crash, which caused the ambulance to land on its side, happened on FM 1960 E. at Kings Parkway just before 9 a.m., ABC 13 reported. One witness told the station the ambulance was passing through the intersection with its sirens flashing when it was t-boned.

AFD on scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving HFD ambulance. FM 1960 E. Traffic closed all directions. AVOID area. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/86jXgia9Nc — Atascocita Fire Department (@AVFDOEM) September 22, 2021

Both EMS providers worked to get the patient out of the back of the ambulance following the crash, Atascocita Chief Mike Mulligan said.

Two other people in separate vehicles were involved in the crash. One car was hit after the ambulance turned on its side and slid across the ground.

