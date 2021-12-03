Patient, EMS Crew in OH Taken to Hospital in Rollover Crash

A Valley City ambulance carrying a patient flipped on its side when a car crashed into it at a Columbia Township intersection on Dec. 2, OHSP confirmed. All occupants of the ambulance and car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, OSHP said.https://t.co/HMG7HlvAmc pic.twitter.com/x1O0VrbIFX — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) December 3, 2021

Cliff Pinckard

cleveland.com

(MCT)

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An ambulance transporting a patient overturned Thursday night after it was struck by a car while going through an intersection, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Everyone involved in the crash had only minor injuries, a news release from the patrol says. All involved were taken to Southwest General Hospital.

The Valley City ambulance was traveling north on Ohio 252 at about 8:10 p.m. with its lights and siren on when it drove into the intersection with Ohio 82 during a red traffic light. A 2017 Nissan Sentra traveling west on Ohio 82 hit the ambulance, causing it to overturn, the patrol says.

The crash remains under investigation.

