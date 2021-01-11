Officials Seek ID for Pickup Truck Driver They Say Hit CT Ambulance

Leah Brennan

Connecticut Post, Bridgeport

(MCT)

WALLINGFORD — Officials are trying to find out who was driving a pickup truck that hit an ambulance near North Plains Industrial Road Saturday, according to a news release.

While the ambulance sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene after the 8:20 p.m. crash, neither of the two people inside — neither of whom were patients — was harmed, police said.

The ambulance was heading north on North Plains Industrial Road and making a left turn into a parking lot when it was hit, police said.

“It was determined that the operator of the Ford pickup truck entered the southbound travel lane to pass several vehicles in the northbound travel lane,” the release read. “The operator of the pickup truck fled the scene on foot.”

The accident remains under investigation.

