Man Accused of Stealing Ambulance from Tri-County Ambulance (IN)

After stealing an ambulance at a gas station, a man abandoned the emergency vehicle at a Portage Walmart, police said.

On Tuesday night a man jumped into an ambulance that was at the Family Express at U.S. 6 and Ind. 149 in Valparaiso, said Porter County Sheriff’s Department Chief of Police Tim Manteuffel.

The man fled the scene in the ambulance heading west on U.S. 6 and drove it to the area of the Walmart parking lot at 6807 U.S. 6 in Portage.

He left the ambulance in the lot and was arrested without incident, Manteuffel said. Police said he was booked into Porter County Jail, where criminal charges are pending.

The ambulance, which was from Tri-County Ambulance Service and EMS, was recovered safely by authorities.

There were no injuries in the incident.

The circumstances of the vehicle theft and the man’s motives are under investigation.

