Keene (TX) Fire Department Unveils Latest Ambulance

Matt Smith

Cleburne Times-Review, Texas

(MCT)

Despite Friday’s swelter — Keene Fire Department Chief Dan Warner joked of how it warmed his heart to see so many on such a “nice, chilly afternoon,” — a sizable crowd of Keene residents, city officials and firefighters from area fire departments gathered Friday to celebrate and ceremoniously place the department’s new ambulance into service.

“This is a really important day and one we definitely wanted to commemorate,” Warner said. “We’re so thankful to all our citizens and to all those who helped bring this together.”

The wet down and push-in ceremony harkens to the traditions and history of KFD and other fire departments, Warner explained.

KFD Capt. Ryan Howerton filled in the details.

“The fire service is rich with tradition and KFD is no different,” Howerton said. “The wet down and push-in celebration marks the occasion of placing a new unit into service. The tradition reminds us of the 1800s when fire apparatus were pulled by horses.”

In those days, firefighters returning from a call would unhook then wash and wet down the horses allowing them to rest up for the next call.

“The fire engine would then be manually pushed back into the fire station to await the next call,” Howerton said.

Later, the days of the horseless carriage dawned, but the push-in tradition remained, Howerton said.

“So, similar to the days of non-motorized apparatus needing to be pushed back into position into the firehouse after a call, we now, through the wet down and push-in ceremony, honor the memory of firefighters of the past while symbolically anointing a new unit into the service of our department.”

Pastor Buster Swoopes Jr. of Southwestern Adventist University called upon God to “protect [Keene firefighters and rescue workers] as they protect us” and be with them on every call made by the new ambulance.

KFD’s ambulance service dates to 1970, Howerton said, when the department purchased an ambulance from the Cleburne Fire Department.

“[Former County Commissioner Don Beeson] said they bought the ambulance because they had a firefighter who got hurt and they had to wait for an hour for an ambulance to arrive,” Howerton said. “Apparently they had to stop by the hospital on the way to pick up another worker.”

Acquisition of the new ambulance, Warner added, came not through the efforts of any single individual but rather through community effort.

The project involved years of groundwork and many a late-night planning and design sessions.

“When we got to the point where we could move forward with design, I let staff know some of the main points that I really wanted to see and I let them have it,” Warner said. “They’ve done a wonderful job.”

The new ambulance, a 2021 Ford F-450, includes a number of technology upgrades, Howerton said.

“That includes liquid springs,” Howerton said. “The roads will be rough and this system will provide a better ride for our patients. There’s also a UVC sanitizing light that will sanitize the whole back of the ambulance after we wipe it down between calls and clean the air to help keep our patients safe. The ambulance has a lot of lights so it will be very visible and we changed things up with our generator to run the AC in the back instead of through the motor compartment.”

Firefighter/paramedics Jacob Smith and Austin Landry beamed excitement over the ambulance’s snazzy power lift system.

“Definitely a back saver,” Smith said.

Firefighters previously had to lift a stretcher with a patient up and guide it into the ambulance cab, Landry explained.

A push of a button on the new ambulance extends the stretcher out then lowers its wheels. Once a patient is loaded another button push raises the wheels and retrieves the stretcher into the cab.

The stretcher and power lift system can handle up to 800 pounds, Landry added.

“Back in the day, you needed two people on either side to slide the stretcher in,” Landry said. “Now we hit a couple of buttons, load everything up and can be on our way.”

Keene firefighters aligned on either side to wet down the ambulance as the ceremony wound toward conclusion. Warner then distributed souvenir KFD towels so that they and attendees could wipe the ambulance dry after which all joined in to push it into the station while a dispatch announcement welcomed the new ambulance, dubbed Unit Medic 78 into service on this 18th day of June 2021.

The department, Warner said, will continue to use the previous ambulance as a back up.

Among those in attendance was Cash Daniels, 5, of Alvarado, who arrived sporting firefighter bunker gear. KFD firefighter Bobby Metcalf hoisted Daniels aloft allowing him to wipe down the ambulance’s windshield.

Daniels, who wants to be a fireman when he grows up, is already a department favorite, Warner said.

“Cash helped last year with our canned food drive at Christmas by getting on Facebook and spreading the word for donations,” Warner said.

That drive, sponsored by the Alvarado Fire Department, pitted AFD, KFD and other area departments against one another to see which department could collect the most food for area needy families.

The inaugural contest, which Keene won, returns this holiday season and county residents are urged to begin collecting canned goods and other non-perishable foods now for donations later this year.

Meanwhile, don’t be surprised to see Daniels manning a Keene fire truck roundabout 2036.

