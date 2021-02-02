GA Ambulance Crew Struck Twice During Shift

(MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service photo, Facebook)

Hit by cars twice during 12-hour shift

COBB COUNTY, Georgia – FOX 5 reports that the ambulance a paramedic and EMT from MetroAtlanta Ambulance service were using was struck by two cars in two separate wrecks.

The pair worked their full 12-hour shift and considered it just another day in emergency services.

While responding to an emergency call in Smyrna, a car hit the ambulance head-on.

The crew wasn’t hurt and according to FOX 5 they continued on with their shift.

Approximately an hour and a half later they were struck again by a hit-and-run driver while responding to a call in Marietta.