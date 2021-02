Four people were hurt when a possibly impaired driver slammed into an San Antonio Fire Department ambulance early Monday morning, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The department posted the photos to its Facebook page, saying there were no deaths.

“Unsafe or Impaired Driving Causes Crashes That Turn First Responders Into Victims. Yes, our ambulance was struck and there are injuries; however, no deaths-THANK GOD. Move Over/Slow Down and NEVER drive impaired,” read SAFD’s post.