Fire Damages Western Berks Ambulance (PA) Station

A fire damaged the Western Berks Ambulance (PA) station in Spring Township Thursday night.

It is believed the fire started inside the engine compartment of one of the ambulances parked inside the station, WFMZ reported. One person with asthma was brought to the hospital with possible smoke inhalation.

Officials said the station remains operational and can still respond to emergency calls without a lag in the service area.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from extending into the station’s second floor. Two other ambulances parked inside the garage bay are being checked for damage.