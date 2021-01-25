EMS Providers Hurt in Fresno (CA) Rollover Crash

An ambulance was involved in a traffic accident Saturday morning while it was on the way to a different traffic collision.​ https://t.co/E1loXSrBUI pic.twitter.com/5dh9XZOD6o — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) January 24, 2021

An ambulance crew was sent to the hospital after a weekend rollover crash in Fresno (CA).

The ambulance was on its way to a different traffic accident Saturday morning when it collided with a Chevy Silverado, ABC 30 reported. It happened at the intersection at Mount Whitney and East Avenue in Fresno County a little after 8 a.m.

The truck apparently failed to stop at the stop sign and slammed into the ambulance.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were treated on scene. The report said drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.