EMS Providers Hurt in Fresno (CA) Rollover Crash

An ambulance crew was sent to the hospital after a weekend rollover crash in Fresno (CA).
The ambulance was on its way to a different traffic accident Saturday morning when it collided with a Chevy Silverado, ABC 30 reported. It happened at the intersection at Mount Whitney and East Avenue in Fresno County a little after 8 a.m.
Related
- 10 Things to Consider When Improving Ambulance Safety
- Ambulance Safety Guidelines
- Mayo Clinic Ambulance Design Focuses on Safety
The truck apparently failed to stop at the stop sign and slammed into the ambulance.
The driver and passenger of the pickup were treated on scene. The report said drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.