Crash Sends Two EMS Providers to Hospital in Fort Collins (CO)

Two EMS providers were hurt in a crash Wednesday in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Police say the UCHealth ambulance was on its way to a call with its lights and sirens on when it went through a red light and collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200 sedan.

The 31-year-old driving the ambulance and the passenger were taken to the hospital, along with the 67-year-old male driver of the sedan.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the crash, police said.

Police are working to determine if speed was a factor in the collision.

