Bus, Ambulance Collide in Milwaukee (WI); Two People Critical

At least two people are in critical condition following a crash between a bus and an ambulance Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to a report.

A picture posted to TMJ4 News shows a Bell Ambulance rolled over on its side and front-end damage to the Milwaukee County Transit bus.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the crash happened at 54th and Villard.

The fire department said as many as four people were hurt and as many as two people were sent to the hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash and if any patients were inside at the time of the crash.

