Braun Ambulances Launch New Ambulance Safety Innovation: IMPACT Airbag System with RollTek™ Technology

Today, Braun Ambulances debuted their newest ambulance safety innovation at FDIC International 2021. The IMPACT Airbag System using IMMI’s RollTek™ technology includes strategically placed airbags, progressive resistance padding, and advanced seating restraints to enhance occupant protection. The innovation will be available as an option on select Braun ambulance models, with plans to enhance and expand the offering in the coming months. FDIC 2021 attendees can check out the IMPACT Airbag System on display in booth #5638. Those not attending the tradeshow can learn more at BraunAmbulances.com.

“We are excited to show off the next evolution in ambulance safety by debuting the IMPACT Airbag System with RollTek™ technology at FDIC 2021,” says Chad Brown, Vice President of US Sales for Demers Braun Crestline. “We have been working steadily on this innovation, waiting for just the right moment to release it, and now here we are at FDIC. FDIC is the largest tradeshow we attend annually, but this year it holds special significance as the first time we have been able to gather since before the pandemic. Launching the IMPACT Airbag System at FDIC allowed us to host a special unveiling for our Dealer Partners yesterday at CAPE (Center for Advanced Product Evaluation) which is the only crash test facility of its kind in the world. We look forward to connecting one-on-one with tradeshow attendees over the next few days to walk them through the system in-person and to get their feedback.”

Short for Interior Module Protection and Collision Technology, the IMPACT Airbag System is an ambulance safety option focused on enhancing occupant protection in every seating position in the module. Leveraging IMMI’s RollTek™ technology and tested through the Center for Advanced Product Evaluation (CAPE), strategically placed airbags deploy in the event of a side impact-induced rollover collision. The system calculates the angle of the vehicle and the speed at which it is rolling to determine when to deploy airbag restraints. Airbags are located by the attendant seat, CPR seat, and squad bench for protection.

The airbags are used in conjunction with additional, energy absorption padding at head strike points. A multi-density foam pad is located forward of the CPR seat position. A single-density foam with increased energy absorption is positioned in the action area. In addition, advanced seating restraints are available for customers to select the best option for their needs. Staying safely belted is a critical component in ensuring other safety features inside an ambulance engage correctly to protect occupants in the event of an accident.

For more information about the IMPACT Airbag System or Braun’s commitment to ambulance safety, please contact Vanessa Bomboir, US Marketing Manager for Demers Braun Crestline at (306) 230- 7723 or vbomboir@crestlinecoach.com.

#

About Braun Ambulances:

Since 1972, Braun Ambulances has been a custom ambulance manufacturer focused on safety, quality, and innovation. Serving small volunteer Fire/EMS services to large municipalities and all size departments/private organizations in between, Braun offers seven ambulance models in Type I or Type III configurations and countless customization options. Leveraging the power of partner brands, Demers Ambulances and Crestline, Braun is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience as a premier ambulance manufacturer. Learn more by visiting their website at www.BraunAmbulances.com.

About Demers Braun Crestline Medix:

Through its strong and diversified portfolio of brands – Demers, Braun, Crestline, Medix – the Company operates twelve production and service center sites across North America and employs a dedicated team of 1000+. Demers Braun Crestline Medix’s combined sales positions the organization as the second-largest ambulance manufacturer in North America. Its offering of ambulance products ranges from the price-conscious value ambulance to the highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers, Braun, Crestline, and Medix can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com, www.BraunAmbulances.com, www.CrestlineCoach.com, and www.MedixAmbulance.com.