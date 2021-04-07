Alachua County (FL) EMS Provider Ticketed after Wreck

Austin L. Miller

Ocala Star-Banner, Fla.

(MCT)

An ambulance driver was ticketed by the Florida Highway Patrol after a two-vehicle crash late Monday on Interstate 75 in Marion County.

Troopers said the Alachua County Fire Rescue ambulance was northbound in the outside lane of I-75 near mile marker 354, which is near U.S. 27 in Ocala.

A semitractor-trailer was parked in the emergency lane. Troopers said the ambulance veered off the highway and slammed into the back of the truck about 11:55 p.m.

The ambulance rotated, left the roadway and traveled onto the right shoulder, where it turned onto its side, according to the FHP.

No one was injured in the crash, troopers said. The 19-year-old ambulance driver was given a ticket for failure to maintain lane.

Also in the ambulance were two men, ages 29 and 66.

ACFR Chief Harold Theus said the ambulance contained a driver, a backup driver and an emergency services technician lieutenant who were returning to the county after transporting a patient to an out-of-county facility.

There was no patient on board during the crash, he said.

Theus said that while ACFR ambulances run 24/7, the crew was on a 13-hour shift rather than a 24-hour shift.

“We’re doing an internal investigation to see if any of the agency’s policies were violated and take necessary action if needed,” he said.

The truck driver is a 63-year-old man.

The FHP news releases no longer list the names of people involved in crashes.

