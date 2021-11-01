AEV® Develops Type III Transit Ambulance

American Emergency Vehicles® (AEV), the nation’s top selling brand of ambulances*, announces the production of a custom built Ford Transit Type III ambulance for Life EMS Ambulance in Michigan. The new ambulance variant combines a Ford Transit cutaway chassis with a modular body. The model further expands AEV’s diverse product portfolio, giving EMS providers additional choices to best meet their operations demands.

AEV engineers worked with Life EMS Ambulance in designing the customized Type III Ford transit to meet their specific safety and patient care needs. The ambulance has a narrow, 86” body, conducive to navigating congested, urban areas. It is enhanced with AEV engineering innovations, such as Infinity-Edge™ Body Panels, Smart-Action™ Door Mechanics and Tru-Precision™ Door Gaskets for superior quality and value.

“All of us at Life EMS Ambulance are excited about this most recent example of innovation through our long-standing relationship with the AEV team. This new Ford Transit Cutaway contains many safety and comfort features to best support our Paramedics and EMTs in their life saving mission as well as the patients and families we serve,” said Mark Meijer, Founder and President, Life EMS Ambulance.

Life EMS Ambulance will take delivery of their new ambulance in mid-November, following the American Ambulance Association (AAA) Annual Conference in Grapevine, Texas, November 1-3, 2021, where it will be on display at AEV’s booth.

“The team at AEV is committed to meeting the evolving needs of EMS providers,” said Randy Barr, Director of Sales for AEV. “It was a pleasure to collaborate with the team at Life EMS Ambulance to design exactly what they needed while creating a template for other customers with similar needs.”

For more information, visit https://www.aev.com or https://lifeems.com

*Based on 2019 data from SpecialtyResearch.net.

About AEV

AEV® is the best-selling ambulance brand in the U.S., building nearly one quarter of the ambulances on the market today. AEV builds the industry’s broadest range of ambulances, each one made with the hands-on American craftsmanship of a highly experienced and skilled team. AEV manufactures its full line of Type I, Type II, Type III and Medium-Duty ambulances in Jefferson, NC, at a bright, pristine factory set among the Blue Ridge Mountains. AEV’s rigorous, LEAN manufacturing processes and engineering innovation achieve superior quality and value, while meeting the unique specifications of emergency departments around the country. Its nationwide network of dealers provides service and support to customers before and long after the sale. AEV is The American-Crafted Experience™. To learn more, visit aev.com.

AEV is a brand of Halcore Group, Inc, which is a subsidiary of REV Group, a global leader in emergency vehicles and specialty vehicle brands.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

About Life EMS Ambulance

Founded in 1980, Life EMS Ambulance has consistently reduced response time while providing compassionate emergency care. Life EMS Ambulance was the first ambulance service in West Michigan, and among the first in the country to be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services, the gold standard in the EMS industry. Life EMS Ambulance responds to medical emergencies throughout approximately 4.500 square miles of West Michigan, including Grand Rapids/Kent, Portage/Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Ionia, Newaygo, Oceana, Lake, Mason, Allegan (with recent addition of Fennville), and Van Buren counties. The company has also earned consecutive distinctions as “West Michigan’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.” Additional information can be found at www.lifeems.com.