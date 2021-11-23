WV Ambulance Crashes While Taking Patient to Hospital

PRINCETON — Southbound traffic on Interstate 77 was backed up for miles Monday evening after an ambulance from Charleston crashed through a guardrail and down an embankment near Exit 9. https://t.co/wBJYYR3oLp — Blfd Daily Telegraph (@BDTonline) November 22, 2021

Southbound traffic on Interstate 77 was backed up for miles Monday evening after an ambulance from Charleston crashed through a guardrail and down an embankment near Exit 9.

The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. Cpl. C.K. Morton with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Detachment said at the scene that an ambulance from the Charleston Area Medical Center that was taking a patient to Princeton Community Hospital went off the road to the left and through the guardrail.

Why this happened was undetermined at that time.

Two EMS and one patient were aboard the ambulance. Their conditions were unavailable, but Morton said they were talking and alert. Two people were being taken to Princeton Community Hospital and one person was being taken to Raleigh General Hospital.

The Princeton Rescue Squad and East River Volunteer Fire Department were also at the scene.

