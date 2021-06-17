Woman Killed in Crash With Rochester (NY) AMR Ambulance

Two American Medical Response (AMR) providers were hurt in a deadly collision that killed a 23-year-old woman, according to a report.

The ambulance was on its way to a medical call when it was involved in the wreck around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. The two EMS providers are expected to be OK. There was no patient inside of the ambulance.

