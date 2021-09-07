Wheeled Coach® Names Emergency Vehicles Plus as Exclusive Dealer for Wisconsin

WINTER PARK, FL – September 7, 2021 – Wheeled Coach, an industry-leading manufacturer of emergency vehicles for over 45 years and subsidiary of REV Group®, announces the appointment of Emergency Vehicles Plus as its exclusive dealer for the state of Wisconsin. Emergency Vehicles Plus is now authorized to sell, service and provide warranty coverage for the complete line of Wheeled Coach Type I, II, III and Medium-Duty ambulances for the state.

Emergency Vehicles Plus was founded in 2005 to sell and service premium ambulances and fire apparatus. Since that time, it has established a solid reputation as a company committed to offering quality products sold by experienced salespeople and backed with excellent aftersales support. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Holland Motor Homes and Bus Company, a family-owned, Michigan based organization. Its nine-acre campus in Michigan includes a state-of-the-art body shop for emergency vehicle paint and collision repairs. Emergency Vehicle Plus technicians are fully trained and EVT/ASE certified. The company’s investments in stock ambulances and parts inventory, coupled with its focus on customer care, results in professional and responsive service.

“We have represented the iconic Wheeled Coach brand in Michigan for over a decade and are honored to now provide representation for the state of Wisconsin,” said Mark Genzink, Ambulance Specialist, Emergency Vehicles Plus. “Our sales team has over 50 years of experience selling ambulances, and based on our experience with Wheeled Coach, we know it is a great product for the needs of the Wisconsin market.”

“Emergency Vehicles Plus has a proven record of representing Wheeled Coach and taking great care of its customers, so we are excited to extend the team’s professionalism, experience and responsiveness to the state of Wisconsin,” said George Petropoulos, Vice President of Sales, REV Ambulance Group.

