Waverly Health (IA) Mulls Possibilities As Ambulance Costs Climb

Ambulances at Waverly Health Center are staffed by full-time and part-time paid workers, CEO Jim Atty said. But that’s not the norm in much of rural Iowa.

In much of the state, volunteers trained as either paramedics or emergency medical technicians carry pagers, responding to calls when they’re able to do so. But the volunteer force is aging, and it worries Atty.

“We’re starting to find that people want to put their pagers down, but can’t because they know they’re the only option for a community,” Atty told the Waverly City Council during a work session on ambulance expenses Monday night.

He helped put together a map of ambulance services across the state to see the scope of the problem, and found nearly the entire state is within a 20-minute response time when they call an ambulance — except if volunteer services are removed from the equation.

“I will tell you, this is something that definitely scares me,” Atty said. “It also scares me to think about what would happen if I were to call 911 (from a rural area) and there was nobody holding the pager that day.”

Young people aren’t taking up the mantle, in part because they don’t want to pay for the training and then do the job for free, said Heather Beaufore, a nursing educator and Ward 4 City Council member.

“It’s not that people don’t want to be a paramedic; they do. They just want to be compensated for it,” Beaufore said.

Paid ambulance services like Atty’s are also feeling the strain. Atty noted the service, partially funded by the city to the tune of around $200,000 per year, has “steadily climbed” in cost, and as of fiscal year 2020 is now heavily subsidized by the hospital “to the tune of $350,000.”

Atty noted the hospital’s ambulance rates are “set at the state level,” and there’s not much the hospital can do.

“Ambulance service is something we need as a community,” he said. “But it does come at a cost.”

There is hope on the horizon in the form of a bill currently being discussed in the Iowa Legislature, Atty said.

House File 562 would allow cities, counties and others to form “emergency medical services districts” to serve a specified area. An election would be held in each district asking voters to approve an initial tax of up to $1 per $1,000 of assessed value to pay for it, and to also appoint a board of trustees to oversee the service.

The bill as currently written would also allow the trustees to hold elections to raise the tax if the original levy is “insufficient to provide the services.”

“This is not a service that we necessarily need to, in my opinion, make money on,” Atty said.

But he noted there was an economic benefit to providing a paid service.

“It’s hard to entice a new business to come here if, God forbid, an emergency were to take place and there’s nobody to respond to it,” Atty said.

Council members suggested other ways for Waverly’s ambulance service to save money, including limiting long-distance transfers of patients, which Atty said had already been scaled back; upping the charge for out-of-city calls, which Atty noted was not allowed; and even limiting their service to inside Waverly city limits, which Atty said he didn’t want to do from an ethical standpoint.

“Ultimately, if that’s a decision the city would like to make, we would go with it. It would save money,” Atty said. “But there are an awful lot of people that would go without service outside of city limits. … I do not feel good about that one.”

