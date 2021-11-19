TX Paramedic Killed in Truck Collision Identified

Brad Kellar

An Anderson County man, who was employed as a paramedic by UT Health East Texas EMS, died in a Wednesday evening accident on U.S. Highway 69 in Hunt County.

The passenger traveling in the ambulance involved in the crash with an 18 wheeler was hurt and the driver of the truck has been cited, according to a report from Texas Department of Public Safety.

“At approximately 6:55 p.m. Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at U.S. 69 just north of Greenville,” said DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford. “Preliminary investigation indicates that a Peterbilt rock-hauler truck was backing up across the two lanes of traffic along U.S. 69. A UT Health East Texas EMS vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. 69 and was unaware of the truck-tractor striking the trailer killing the driver of the ambulance. The passenger of the ambulance was transported to UT Health of East Texas in stable condition, the driver of the truck-tractor was not injured. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.”

David Eads, 42, of Frankston was identified Thursday afternoon as the victim of the crash.

Bradford said a citation was issued to the driver of the 18 wheeler for a violation of backing without safety. The name of the driver was not immediately released.

UT Health East Texas issued a statement on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon, noting Eads had served as a dedicated paramedic for more than 24 years, starting UT Health East Texas in December 2020, where he served the Tyler/Smith County area as a lead paramedic.

“David was the kind of medic who had the perfect balance of competency and compassion,” said Dr. Yagnesh Desai, UT Health East Texas EMS Medical Director. “He was a medic who cared for the whole person, not just the immediate medical need.”

“David was the kind of person that made you feel better simply by being around him,” said John Smith, CEO of UT Health East Texas EMS. “He had a way of making those around him better because of his huge heart for EMS and concern over his patients.”

The unit designation 809 will be retired and removed from service in his honor.

