TX Paramedic Killed, Another Hurt after 18-Wheeler Plows into Ambulance

A Texas paramedic was killed and another was seriously hurt after their ambulance slammed into the side of a tractor-trailer in Hunt County Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 69 when the truck was backing out of a private drive. The UT East Texas Health System ambulance was unable to stop, according CBS Dallas-Fort Worth.

The paramedic driving the rig died at the scene while the second paramedic was airlifted to the hospital in serious but stable condition. There were no patients inside the ambulance, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Kyle Bradford told the station.

A hospital spokesperson said trained crisis counselors are available to provide support.