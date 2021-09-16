TX EMT Killed, Another Hurt after Ambulance Collides with Truck

An EMT was killed and another EMT was seriously hurt when their ambulance collided with an 18-wheeler Wednesday in Frio County, Texas, officials said.

The EMT was identified in social media posts as Matthew Fuentes. The other EMT, who was sitting in the passenger seat at the time of the crash, was airlifted to the hospital where he was listed with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Texas EMS Alliance.

Fuentes worked for Camino Real Ambulance and was a full-time firefighter with the Eagle Pass Fire Department. Fuentes’ mother died of COVID-19 earlier this year.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was also killed.

“Please keep Camino Real Ambulance and the Eagle Pass Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers over the next few days,” according to the Texas EMS Alliance. “More information will be shared with everyone as plans are made and needs are established. The San Antonio Fire Department will be transporting and escorting the firefighter back to Eagle Pass once all the investigation is concluded in Frio County.