TX EMT Killed in Ambulance Crash

A 30-year-old Allegiance EMS EMT driving an ambulance was killed early Thursday morning in a two-vehicle wreck in East Texas, according to reports.

Joshua Zaborowski was traveling in a 2012 Ford ambulance on U.S. Highway 69 south, about two miles south of Lufkin, when the ambulance moved into the southbound lane, The Lufkin Daily News reports. The ambulance then collided with a 2001 Chevrolet SUV driven by 40-year-old Jonathan McGinty.

The ambulance continued for a short time before it left the road and overturned.

Also in the ambulance were 62-year-old Alise Grimm, and a patient, 68-year-old Sue Eickenhorst.

Zaborowski was pronounced dead at the scene. McGinty, Grimm and Eickenhorst were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.