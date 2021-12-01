Two Workers Injured at MA Business When Chemical Container Shatters

Mike LaBella

Fire officials said two workers at Fusion Worldwide in the Ward Hill Business park were transported to Lawrence General Hospital for minor injuries after a pressurized glass vessel containing a circuit board cleaning solution shattered.

Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said his department was notified of the incident at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday and that firefighters on Engine 4 and Rescue 1 from the Bradford fire station responded.

O’Brien said firefighters called in a state hazmat team under a Tier 1 response and the team neutralized the chemical, which he said was not dangerous. First responders were expected to clear the scene within an hour.

“Trinity Ambulance transported two patients to Lawrence General Hospital, one with glass in their eyes and another with minor burns to their hands,” O’Brien said. “Both are considered minor injuries.”

O’Brien said the workers were mixing a nitrous acid compound that is used to clean circuit boards when the pressurized glass container shattered.

