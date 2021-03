2 St. Louis City medics taken to hospital after ambulance hit by speeding driver https://t.co/sef302hBtR — KMOV (@KMOV) March 18, 2021

Two paramedics were taken to the hospital after their ambulance was hit by a speeding driver, KMOV-TV reports.

Authorities said the ambulance flipped on its side after colliding with a car that ran a stop sign. The driver of the car ran from the scene.

The two paramedics were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.