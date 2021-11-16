Two Hurt in Crash with Presque Isle (ME) Ambulance

Two people were hurt Monday when a Presque Isle (ME) ambulance crossed the centerline and hit two vehicles, according to a report.

Maine State Police Cpl. Nick Casavant said the injuries were not considered life-threatening. Police say the 2013 Ford Ambulance driven by Winston Reed crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a 2015 Kia Forte driven by Sonja Hutchinson.

The rig then struck a 2020 Jeep Compass operated by Ryan Ashby, which sent both vehicles off the road.

Police said speed was not a factor and everyone was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

Read the story in the Bangor Daily News.

Related