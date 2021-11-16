Two Hurt in Crash with Presque Isle (ME) Ambulance

By
JEMS Staff
-
The photo shows the crashed ambulance in a ditch.
Photo/Maine State Police

Two people were hurt Monday when a Presque Isle (ME) ambulance crossed the centerline and hit two vehicles, according to a report.

Maine State Police Cpl. Nick Casavant said the injuries were not considered life-threatening. Police say the 2013 Ford Ambulance driven by Winston Reed crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a 2015 Kia Forte driven by Sonja Hutchinson.

The rig then struck a 2020 Jeep Compass operated by Ryan Ashby, which sent both vehicles off the road.

Police said speed was not a factor and everyone was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

Read the story in the Bangor Daily News.

Related

Previous articleHouston (TX) Officials Pick Internal Review of Astroworld Tragedy
Next articleHelicopters Rescue Stranded Travelers on Canada Highway after Mudslides

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display