Two AR Paramedics Shot, One Returns Fire and Kills Suspect

Update: Both paramedics were listed in stable condition on Thursday after surgery, according to CBS 5.

Two paramedics with Emergency Ambulance Service (AR) were shot and a suspect is dead following a shooting early Thursday morning, according to reports.

Police say it happened 1400 block of West 23rd Avenue in Pine Bluff, roughly 40 miles south of Little Rock, deltaplexnews.com reports.

Police say the paramedics were working on a patient, when a bystander pulled out the gun and fired on both paramedics.

One of the paramedics then pulled out a gun and shot the suspect.

Assistant Police Chief Kevin Hadley told the news website both paramedics were taken to Jefferson Regional Hospital for surgery. Their conditions are not currently known.

The Arkansas Ambulance Association said on Facebook: “Our thoughts and prayers are with members of the EASI family in Pine Bluff this morning. At last report, the EMS personnel are in serious but stable condition following surgery.”