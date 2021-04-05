Two Airlifted in Prince Frederick (MD) Ambulance Crash

Two people were airlifted from the scene of an ambulance crash in Prince Frederick, Maryland, according to a report.

It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Clay Hammond Road and Lottie Fowler Road.

Related: 10 Things to Consider When Improving Ambulance Safety

First responders arrived to find the Prince Frederick Ambulance had smashed into a utility pole and tree, police told Southern Maryland News Net.

Related: Ambulance Safety Guidelines

Both people from the ambulance were removed in under 20 minutes. Two Maryland State Police Helicopters were called in to take the victims to nearby trauma centers.

Police did not say who was inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.