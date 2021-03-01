Tulsa (OK) Officer in Medically Induced Coma after Altercation with Ambulance Patient

A Tulsa (OK) police officer was placed in a medically induced coma after fighting with an ambulance patient, officials said.

Officer Sean Love remains in the intensive care unit following Friday’s altercation. It is not clear if Officer Love is still in a coma as his family has asked for privacy, police told KTUL-TV.

Police were originally called by ambulance company because they had a patient who was “unstable and combative,” police said. Officer Love was the first responding officer on scene and got into a physical altercation with the patient.

The patient was eventually secured but Officer Love lost consciousness and had no pulse. Paramedics and other officers on the scene began live-saving measures and then later brought him to a nearby hospital.

Officer Love, who has been with the department for more than nine years, is also a medic with the department’s Special Operations Team.