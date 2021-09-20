Tim Donnelly, Played Chet Kelly, on TV’s ‘Emergency!’

Tim Donnelly, who is best known for his portrayal of Chet Kelly on Emergency!, has died, the Los Angeles County Fire Museum announced on Facebook.

Donnelly, who passed away over the weekend, is survived by his daughter, Ashley, two grandsons, and a brother and sister.

“To all the Emergency! fans, we want you to know that he was very excited about coming to the museum in January for the 50th anniversary,” the museum wrote on a Facebook post announcing his death. “Many of the museum board members have great memories of Tim from our time on Project 51 and personal contact. To his daughter, grandchildren, and siblings, we offer our sincerest condolences.”

Funeral services have not been arranged. Sympathy cards may be sent to his brother: Dennis Donnelly, c/o Los Angeles County Fire Museum Association, 16400 Bellflower Blvd., Bellflower, CA 90706.