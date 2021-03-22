Three WV Deputies Hurt after Chasing Down Stolen STAT EMS Ambulance

A West Virginia man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen STAT EMS ambulance Friday, according to WSAZ.

Three deputies were sent to the hospital with minor injuries following the chase. Fed Blevins, 40, was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies say Blevins was traveling upward of 90 mph on two-lane roads during the chase.

Blevins faces several felony charges, including two charges of attempted murder of a police officer, three counts of reckless disregard to the public, two counts of destruction of property, and fleeing and bringing a stolen vehicle into the state. He also faces several other traffic violations.

Deputies said Blevins allegedly stole the ambulance because he wanted to get out of Mingo County.