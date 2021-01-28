Texas County Considers Purchasing MCI Bus

Webb County looks at spending $200K for a

mass casualty bus

Julia Wallace, Laredo Morning Times, Texas

Jan. 28—Webb County Commissioners Court on Monday voted to enter into a memorandum of understanding in consideration of purchasing an ambulance bus, or “AMBUS,” for $200,000.

Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin explained that this bus can hold up to 22 non-critical patients in the event of a mass casualty incident in the area.

With the county’s miles of rural highways, the AMBUS would be a regional asset, Landin said.

The county’s projected $200,000 cost is 10% of the AMBUS’ price tag. The Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council, which owns the bus, reached out to the county to be a partner, Landin said.

He showed the court photos and a video of the bus, which is filled with medical beds, stacked in three rows along both sides. It would be kept at the Webb County Fire Department, Landin said.

The court has not yet agreed to purchase the AMBUS or identified where the funding would come from, but County Judge Tano Tijerina mentioned it could be paid for with payroll savings.

Julia Wallace may be reached at 956-728-2543 or jwallace@lmtonline.com

