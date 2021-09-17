Telehealth Program Lets Akron (OH) EMS Bring ER Physicians to Homes Virtually

Sean McDonnell

A new program from the Akron Fire Department is bringing new meaning to the phrase “the doctor will see you now.”

By using telehealth and collaborating with the Cleveland Clinic, Akron’s emergency medical technicians and paramedics can now let patients talk to a physician before they make the trip to the emergency room, getting them care faster.

“That’s kind of the beauty of it,” Fire District Chief Joseph Natko said. “They get to talk to a doctor but not leave their home.”

Akron started the pilot with a few ambulances in January. Now, all 14 ambulances in the department are equipped to use telehealth, and it has been used about 1,100 times.

Natko, who manages Akron’s EMS bureau, said the program is only being used in non-emergency situations, where they treat a patient who doesn’t need to be rushed to the hospital.

The department is one of only a few that won a spot in the five-year trial, which is using the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) ET3 model.

The goal is to shorten the amount of time it takes for a patient to speak to a physician and to hopefully avoid taking people to the emergency room who don’t need to be there.

If it works out, it could be in ambulances everywhere one day.

“We think this is going to be the wave of EMS in the future,” Natko said. “Like anything new, you have to work out all the kinks along the way.”

How does the program work?

Natko said med units will respond to 911 calls as they normally do. In any situation where they feel patients need immediate care or to be taken to the emergency room, they’ll do so.

Telehealth will be for an option for patients who might be better off staying at home or going to an urgent care or their own doctor.

Natko said there’s a few medical situations where it can helpful. Examples could include a patient with chest pains that turns out to be anxiety instead of a heart attack, someone with a cut that doesn’t actually need stitches or a person with only shortness of breath.

In some of these situations, people may be overly cautious, or they may want to go to an emergency room just to get a physician’s opinion.

Dr. Amy Raubenolt, EMS director at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, said the telehealth program can give patients a shorter “time-to-care” window, and possibly give them an alternative to going to the emergency room.

“Hopefully this expands their access to care and gets them the most appropriate care,” she said. “Hopefully a patient doesn’t sit for hours (in the ER) just to be told they don’t need stiches.”

The paramedics do their normal exams, checking for blood pressure, pulse and other vitals. If the person agrees, then they can phone in a physician on a video call using a tablet.

Raubenolt said there’s a group of physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners at Cleveland Clinic Akron General who take the telehealth calls. Eventually, she said they may have people dedicated for that purpose.

The health care professional can ask questions, see the patient’s injuries and even talk to a caregiver on scene. Then they can make the decision and advise the person to stay home if it’s in the patient’s best interest.

At least once a day, Natko said all 14 of the department’s med units will be out on calls at the same time, leaving no ambulances at the ready. The hope is ET3 can help cut down on ambulances making trips to the hospital, where they have to wait for beds to open up, Raubenolt said.

It can also work in reverse, Natko and Raubenolt said. Sometimes people should go to the emergency room but refuse. Telehealth can help patients discuss with it with a physician and convince them to go to the hospital if needed.

Right now, hospitals are pretty crowded, Natko said. Reducing trips could be good for the entire health care system.

He said the health care system is a “cycle” that goes from patient to EMS to hospital to insurance companies.

“That whole cycle generates costs and movement and a lot of working pieces,” Natko said. “If we can reduce some of that, it’s better for the whole system.”

Telehealth saves insurers, patients money

The fire department can only charge when it transports a patient in most cases. The telehealth program, however, allows them to get reimbursed when the patient has Medicare.

Under the CMS pilot program, the fire department can charge Medicare for “treatment in place,” which includes telehealth. In this case, the patient still isn’t charged, but the fire department can be reimbursed without having to transport a patient. The department charges less for telehealth than a transport, saving Medicare money.

Paramedics only collect insurance information after the fact, Natko said. So patients will get the same treatment — and be eligible for telehealth — regardless of insurance.

Natko said the billing is secondary to the fire department. Natko said the main goal of the fire department is to decrease the load on the system.

Patients could see a charge from Cleveland Clinic that resembles a normal telehealth visit, hospital spokesman Joe Milicia said. He said Medicare and some private insurance are covering the ET3 visits.

Patients could be charged a copay if they would normally have one for a telehealth visit. Milicia said if the insurance isn’t covering the service, costs aren’t being passed along to the patient.

The cost varies, he said, but it’s much lower for a telehealth visit than an emergency department visit.

‘Sky is the limit’: Telehealth in ambulances could change healthcare

Raubenolt has been in emergency medicine since the 1990s, working as an EMT before going to medical school.

She said the level of care that paramedics and EMTs are providing has quickly grown over that time.

“To me, it’s really amazing how the field of EMS continues to change and progress,” she said.

Right now, ET3 is a pretty simple program, she said. As time goes on, it can develop and help provide greater care for the communities that need it.

In the future, the system could be used to get people to mental health services or detox centers. It also could lead to patients scheduling next-day appointments, Raubenolt said.

It could be a huge help in rural areas, where emergency rooms, hospitals and doctor’s offices are further drives than in Akron.

“The sky is really the limit on where this goes,” Raubenolt said. “I think it will greatly improve access, particular in rural areas with less resources.”

Akron fire applied to be in the program years before the pandemic started. However, the large switch to telehealth has changed a lot of conversations around medical care and virtual visits, she said. People realized it could work in a lot of situations.

“COVID has taught us one thing, if nothing else, that telehealth does work,” Natko said.

