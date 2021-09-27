Teenager Burned, Taken to Hospital After Electrical Fire at Baton Rouge (LA) Home

Julia Guilbeau

The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.

A teenager was injured in a Sunday night house fire cause by an electrical failure, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The teen was taken to the hospital with burns. The victim’s condition was not immediately available, BRFD said.

The blaze was reported around 7 p.m. at 2471 Brownlee Street. Two other family members were home at the time and told fire investigators the teenager was plugging a cord into a wall outlet when it “flashed,” igniting the fire.

When firefighters arrived, two rooms inside of the home were engulfed in flames. The fire was put out before it was able to spread any further.

The rest of home still sustained heavy smoke damage and Red Cross staff were called to help assist the displaced residents with temporary housing.

