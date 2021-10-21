TCP Software Acquires Aladtec

Workforce management solution optimizes productivity with enhanced employee scheduling capabilities for the public safety industry

AUSTIN, Tex.—October 21, 2021—TCP Software, a leading provider of workforce management and time and labor solutions, today announced the acquisition of Aladtec, an online employee scheduling and workforce management system specifically developed for Public Safety departments including EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement, Healthcare, and Dispatch. The highly configurable scheduling solution will be both integrated into TCP’s cloud-based workforce management software suite and maintained as a standalone solution.

Emergency services and law enforcement departments need reliable and robust systems to ensure shifts are filled and compliance rules are followed so they can serve the public well. Many still rely on manual processes like paper calendars and Excel spreadsheets, making shifts and schedules difficult to manage. Aladtec helps customers streamline scheduling by allowing users remote access to view, sign up for, and trade shifts. It also provides customizable reports on scheduled time and payroll, records management, integrations with outside applications and messaging tools for internal communication.

“The combination of best-in-class time and attendance solutions and a comprehensive scheduling program is a one-two punch that organizations need to effectively manage their workforce,” said Eric Thurston, CEO of TCP. “We’ve seen how powerful that combination can be with our acquisition of Humanity for the healthcare and retail industries, and we’re excited to extend that combination to the public safety industry with the addition of Aladtec. We’re thrilled to welcome Aladtec into the TCP family, and we’re looking forward to serving our customers and the public safety industry even better.”

“As our product matures and our industry evolves, many of the new opportunities coming our way are considerably larger than they were just a few years ago,” said Dave Feyereisen, founder and president of Aladtec. “TCP’s size, experience, and resources are the rocket fuel we need to satisfy these challenges and tackle these opportunities faster than we ever could on our own. Together, we’ll provide the industry with more product value, more product innovation, and a better workforce management experience than ever before.”

For more information, please visit tcpsoftware.com and aladtec.com.

About Aladtec

Founded in 2005, Aladtec is an online employee scheduling and workforce management system specifically developed for Public Safety departments including EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement, Healthcare, and Dispatch. The smart platform streamlines scheduling by allowing users 24/7 remote access to view, sign up for, and trade shifts. Records management tools store customizable forms and employee information including certifications. Located in River Falls, Wisconsin, the firm serves more than 2,400 customers across the U.S. and Canada. Annual subscription includes all set-up, training, and unlimited support. For more information, visit http://www.aladtec.com.

About TCP Software

For more than 30 years, TCP Software has helped organizations engage their people by providing flexible, mobile timekeeping, scheduling and workforce management solutions. Trusted by 30,000 customers and millions of users, TCP delivers best-in-class technology and personalized support to organizations of all sizes in the public and private sectors to meet their complex time tracking, employee scheduling, leave management and other workforce needs. TCP’s products include TimeClock Plus and Humanity Scheduling.

