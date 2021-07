According to a report from Syracuse.com, fire and rescue crews are responding to a reported “mass casualty incident” on Harborview Drive in Sylvan Beach, New York.

The Sylvan Beach Fire Department posted on its Facebook page a report of four unresponsive patients on Harborview Drive. Four ambulances have since responded.

Oneida County 911 reports a “check welfare” call at 2:29 a.m. at 2700 Harborview Drive in the Sylvan Beach Mobile Home Park.