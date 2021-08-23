SWAT Team Called, Gunfire Exchanged After Call for Medical Assistance in UT

According to a report from KSL, a man who had barricaded himself in his residence near 81 S. 1675 West Street in Lehi, Utah, later exchanged gunfire with police who had arrived surrendered himself into custody Saturday night.

A neighbor called for shots fired after hearing a gunshot from the backyard of a nearby residence. Police were then dispatched for a medical assist about 5:20 p.m. Police traversed through neighboring backyards to get a improved look of the home.

When police discovered that the backyard of the home was clear, they set up a perimeter and waited for SWAT to arrive, according to Lehi Police Sgt. Lane Larsen.

As police waited for SWAT to arrive, two shots were fired from the residence. Shortly thereafter, more shots were fired from the front of the residence and toward police officers, prompting them to return fire, Larsen said.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the residence, where negotiators were able to talk him into surrendering. Larsen said the man was taken into custody at about 8:45 p.m. and transported to the hospital.

The man’s identity nor the list of charges he may face are known at this time.