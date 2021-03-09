Stolen Ambulance in Dallas (TX) Recovered Using GPS

A man has been arrested after being accused of stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Dallas (TX), according to FOX 4 News.

Paramedics were leaving Baylor Hospital around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday after dropping a patient off. They returned to find their ambulance was missing.

They tracked it using the vehicle’s GPS system. Sheriff’s deputies pulled the ambulance over Interstate 30. The man caught driving the ambulance was arrested.

His name and charges he will be facing were not immediately released.