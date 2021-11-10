South Metro (CO) Fire Rescue Pays $115,000 to Settle Ketamine Case

South Metro Fire Rescue in Centennial has agreed to settle an excessive force lawsuit against paramedics, paying $115,000 to a man who was sedated with two doses of ketamine in 2019, KDVR reports. The man wound up hospitalized in intensive care for several days after the incident.

Sheriff’s deputies initially approached Elijah McKnight while he was asleep at a bus stop. When McKnight became argumentative deputies tased him and handcuffed him before asking paramedics to help control him by injecting him with ketamine. South Metro said it is settling the suit at the urging of insurance companies.

