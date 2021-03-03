Six Killed as Ambulance Hits Land Mine in Africa

Six people, including a pregnant woman, were killed when an ambulance they were riding in hit a land mine in Burkina Faso, according to Reuters.

The ambulance was carrying the woman, her husband, a girl and two other women when it hit the object on Tuesday. One report says the “ambulance driver” was one of those killed.

The area has come under militant attacks in the past, the news agency reported, citing a government official.

The ambulance was traveling between Gaskindé and Namissiguia, near Burkina Faso’s border with Mali.

No group has claimed responsibility for laying the land mine. The area has seen an uptick of fighters linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State in recent years.