Six Hurt in Hartford (CT) Crash Between Ambulance, Fire Truck

Christine Dempsey

Hartford Courant

(MCT)

Up to a half-dozen people were injured when a fire truck and ambulance collided in Hartford Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened at Sigourney and Collins streets. Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the injuries were minor.

Four firefighters and two people from the ambulance were taken to the hospital, District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said. One of two members of the AMR ambulance crew had to be extricated.

Initially, only two firefighters appeared to be injured, but the number grew to four, Oquendo said. He characterized the injuries as “non-life-threatening.”

Boisvert said the intersection was closed after the crash for the investigation but was expected to be reopened by early afternoon.

Check back for more information.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.

©2021 Hartford Courant. Visit courant.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related